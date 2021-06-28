 Skip to main content

Joann Set To Join Russell 2000 Index

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 9:31am   Comments
  • Joann Inc (NASDAQ: JOANwill join the Russell 2000 Index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
  • The addition will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28.
  • “The inclusion of JOANN increases our visibility with investors. It is also a strong validation of the progress we’ve made as a newly public company and as the nation’s largest fabric and crafts retailer,” said Wade Miquelon, CEO.
  • Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index provider which determines membership by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.
  • Price action: JOAN shares are trading higher by 0.72% at $14.76 premarket on the last check Monday.

