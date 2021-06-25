Helios Technologies: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Looking at Q1, Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) earned $34.61 million, a 232.77% increase from the preceding quarter. Helios Technologies also posted a total of $204.84 million in sales, a 35.11% increase since Q4. Helios Technologies earned $10.40 million, and sales totaled $151.62 million in Q4.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Helios Technologies's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Helios Technologies posted an ROCE of 0.06%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Helios Technologies is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Helios Technologies's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Helios Technologies reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.99/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.71/share.