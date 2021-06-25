 Skip to main content

LiveXLive Media Announces Pop Competition Franchise Plans
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 3:17pm   Comments
LiveXLive Media Announces Pop Competition Franchise Plans
  • LiveXLive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVXannounced its pop-culture competition franchise, Self Made KO, launch plans.
  • The inaugural event will feature a boxing fight card featured by women from social media, music, sports, technology, and fashion, with the winners vying for over $1 million in prizes.
  • TikTok star Isabella Avila and Podcaster Jordyn Jones have already signed on to jump into the ring.
  • Additionally, LiveXLive plans to launch a weekly show cataloging all the drama leading up to the big event.
  • Other celebrities involved are CrossFit athlete Demi Bagby, TikTok star Vas Halastaras, social media stars Mattie Westbrouck, Salah Brooks, and Zay Tashon.
  • Price action: LIVX shares traded higher by 0.79% at $4.47 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media

