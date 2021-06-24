 Skip to main content

Curiosity Ink Media Partners with Global Production & Distribution Group Toon2Tango to Develop & Animate Baldwin's Big Adventure for Preschoolers

Grom Social  
June 24, 2021 3:02pm   Comments
Animated Series to Serve as Centerpiece of the Emerging Preschool Franchise

BOCA RATON, FL – June 24, 2021 – Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), which recently entered into an agreement to acquire Curiosity Ink Media – a producer of original multiplatform family entertainment – today announced that Curiosity will partner with global production and distribution powerhouse, Toon2Tango GmbH & Co. KG, to develop Curiosity’s original IP (intellectual property) Baldwin’s Big Adventure into an animated preschool series. The series will serve as a centerpiece for the emerging preschool franchise, which recently unveiled a Baldwin’s Big Adventure book slated to hit shelves in Spring 2022. The announcement was made jointly by Curiosity Ink Media’s Chief Content Officer, Russell Hicks and Toon2Tango Chief Executive Officer, Ulli Stoef. 

The partnership bolsters Curiosity’s expansion into original IP franchise properties, the thrust of its storytelling catalogue. Toon2Tango, the Munich, Germany-based production company and specialists in development and distribution of kids’ and family content, enhances their global reach in animation production and brand building to prepare IP for global audiences. Additionally, Toon2Tango will aid Curiosity’s efforts to tailor Baldwin’s Big Adventure to accommodate local cultural and language needs. 

Baldwin’s Big Adventure tells the story of a young, fearless switcher train with a giant heart who embarks on a journey to reunite with his father.  In the tradition of Dora, the Explorer, preschoolers will meet new friends, learn important life lessons, and navigate the world along with Baldwin, as he sets out on a new adventure in each installment. 

“We see enormous global potential for Baldwin’s Big Adventure and are excited to partner with the experts from Toon2Tango to bring this franchise to life,” said Hicks. “Their dedication to storytelling through compelling custom animation make them the ideal partner to cultivate this emerging property and serve as a gateway to revenue generating opportunities presented by the success we envision for this title.” 

Ulli Stoef added, “We are very happy to join forces with the ambitious and experienced team at Curiosity and Grom and are excited to help Baldwin start his journey. It is a wonderful concept with stunning visuals and powerful and appealing storytelling. This is the first step in the birth of a brand that will bring joy and pleasure for generations to come.

About Toon2Tango

Toon2Tango is a boutique company specializing in IP creation, development, financing, production, distribution and brand building within the kids and family entertainment sector. The company is positioned as a worldwide operation working across all types of children’s and family entertainment IP. Toon2Tango also actively engages in co-financing and acquisition of quality programming with a strong international appeal. Its founders are Hans Ulrich Stoef and Jo Daris, two major names in the international television and movie arena for over 25 years.

About Curiosity Ink Media 

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships and highly targeted market entry. 

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. 

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com

For Grom Social Enterprises/Curiosity Ink Media

Marianne Romano

+1-818-681-0849

Romanomarianne@me.com

For Toon2Tango

Claudia Hennekemper

claudia.hennekemper@toon2tango.com

 +49-89-2080-4710

For Investor Relations

John McNamara

TraDigital IR

+1-917-658-2602

john@tradigitalir.com

