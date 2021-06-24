Newage Partners With HotelPlanner
- Newage Inc (NASDAQ: NBEV) and Travel technology platform, HotelPlanner, announced a service provider partnership, where HotelPlanner would be the exclusive hotel reservations provider for all NewAge Brand Partners and corporate staff.
- "We are excited to offer unbeatable travel rates to our family of Brand Partners as one more demonstration of our commitment to providing them with the best experience with the best social selling company in the world.
- NewAge deploys e-commerce and direct selling route to market across more than 50 key markets with a team of more than 400,000 Brand Partners.
- Price action: NBEV shares are trading lower by 0.62% at $2.40 on the last check Thursday.
