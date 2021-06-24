 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vuzix: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:

During Q1, Vuzix's (NASDAQ:VUZI) reported sales totaled $3.92 million. Despite a 33.89% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.51 million. In Q4, Vuzix brought in $4.23 million in sales but lost $4.86 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Vuzix's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Vuzix posted an ROCE of -0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Vuzix is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Vuzix's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Vuzix reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.12/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.1/share.

 

Related Articles (VUZI)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Microsoft, PayPal And More
Looking Into Vuzix's Return On Capital Employed
John Deere Adopts Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses in Brazil for Equipment Training
Vuzix Smart Glasses Wins EMC Safety Standard Certification
Cathie Wood Buys Another $1.6M In Netflix And Trims Stake In Chipmaker NXP By $14.8M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com