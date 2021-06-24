 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Geron

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:

During Q1, Geron's (NASDAQ:GERN) reported sales totaled $137.00 thousand. Despite a 22.3% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $28.45 million. Geron collected $50.00 thousand in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $23.27 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Geron's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Geron posted an ROCE of -0.14%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Geron is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Geron's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Geron reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.09/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.08/share.

 

Related Articles (GERN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points; CAI International Shares Spike Higher
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 1%; Orphazyme Shares Plunge
32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com