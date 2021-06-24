 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Mesa Air Group

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q2, Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) earned $16.76 million, a 37.86% increase from the preceding quarter. Mesa Air Group's sales decreased to $97.28 million, a 35.31% change since Q1. In Q1, Mesa Air Group earned $26.97 million and total sales reached $150.37 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Mesa Air Group's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Mesa Air Group posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Mesa Air Group is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Mesa Air Group's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Mesa Air Group reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.23/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.17/share.

 

Related Articles (MESA)

Mesa Air Group: Return On Capital Employed Insights
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 11, 2021
Recap: Mesa Air Group Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com