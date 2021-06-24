 Skip to main content

Quantum, Supermicro Partner To Expand Object Storage Software Solutions Coverage
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 11:01am   Comments
  • Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCOcollaborated with enterprise computing provider Supermicro to deliver object storage solutions to extract more value from their increasing data stores.
  • It will help Supermicro's customers, resellers, and integrators quickly purchase scalable, software-defined object storage software to manage and monetize massive amounts of unstructured data.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The solution combined with Supermicro high-density, high-capacity servers delivers the scale, flexibility, and performance required for massive data workloads.
  • Additionally, Quantum announced a new release of ActiveScale object storage software that restructures the way organizations store, manage, and extract value from their growing stores of unstructured data.
  • ActiveScale 6.0 software delivers unlimited scalability and consistent performance at any scale without compromising data availability, durability, and security.
  • The software is now available as a subscription on qualified platforms, including the new ActiveScale X200 platform and through Supermicro.
  • Price action: QMCO shares traded lower by 1.40% at $7.05 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

