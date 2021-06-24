Velodyne Lidar Introduces India Design Center In Bangalore
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) announced its new India Design Center in Bangalore.
- The India Design Center will closely collaborate with Velodyne's engineering team in leading-edge research and development to build customer-focused solutions.
- The center's Bangalore location will enable Velodyne to cooperate with multiple automotive development centers in India closely.
- Additionally, the center will foster customer and partner opportunities in India for lidar-based solutions in automotive and new mobility.
- Parthasarathy Narasimhan will lead the center. Narasimhan has joined Velodyne as VP of Engineering and MD of the India Design Center. Narasimhan most recently served at OpenSilicon.
- Price action: VLDR shares traded higher by 1.72% at $11.80 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media