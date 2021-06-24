 Skip to main content

Velodyne Lidar Introduces India Design Center In Bangalore
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 10:58am   Comments
  • Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDRannounced its new India Design Center in Bangalore.
  • The India Design Center will closely collaborate with Velodyne's engineering team in leading-edge research and development to build customer-focused solutions.
  • The center's Bangalore location will enable Velodyne to cooperate with multiple automotive development centers in India closely.
  • Additionally, the center will foster customer and partner opportunities in India for lidar-based solutions in automotive and new mobility.
  • Parthasarathy Narasimhan will lead the center. Narasimhan has joined Velodyne as VP of Engineering and MD of the India Design Center. Narasimhan most recently served at OpenSilicon.
  • Price action: VLDR shares traded higher by 1.72% at $11.80 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

