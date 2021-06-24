 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SPI Energy Appoints Janet Jie Chen As Finance Chief, Chris Wang Named Phoenix Motorcars CFO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 6:46am   Comments
Share:
SPI Energy Appoints Janet Jie Chen As Finance Chief, Chris Wang Named Phoenix Motorcars CFO
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: SPIappointed Janet Jie Chen as the CFO.
  • Ms. Chen has over two decades' experience in auditing, accounting, business reorganization, merger & acquisitions, IPOs, and SEC reporting, including seven years at a prominent international audit firm. She has rich experience and expertise in providing US GAAP-related financial and internal control advisory services. She is a member of CICPA and FCCA.
  • In Feb. 2020, SPI Energy disclosed that Anthony S. Chan resigned as the CFO effective Jan. 31, 2020. The company searched for a new CFO.
  • Chris Wang, previously SVP of Finance of SPI, was appointed as CFO of the Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary.
  • Price action: SPI shares traded higher by 1.47% at $6.90 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPI)

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
SPI's Phoenix Motorcars Introduces EV Charging Solutions For US
24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com