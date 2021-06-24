SPI Energy Appoints Janet Jie Chen As Finance Chief, Chris Wang Named Phoenix Motorcars CFO
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) appointed Janet Jie Chen as the CFO.
- Ms. Chen has over two decades' experience in auditing, accounting, business reorganization, merger & acquisitions, IPOs, and SEC reporting, including seven years at a prominent international audit firm. She has rich experience and expertise in providing US GAAP-related financial and internal control advisory services. She is a member of CICPA and FCCA.
- In Feb. 2020, SPI Energy disclosed that Anthony S. Chan resigned as the CFO effective Jan. 31, 2020. The company searched for a new CFO.
- Chris Wang, previously SVP of Finance of SPI, was appointed as CFO of the Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary.
- Price action: SPI shares traded higher by 1.47% at $6.90 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
