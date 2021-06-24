 Skip to main content

Tesla Connects East And West China With 3,100 Mile Supercharger Route

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
One of Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) greatest advantages is its Supercharger network. Tesla has more than 25,000 Superchargers worldwide that have extremely high charging speeds exclusively for its electric vehicles.

To travel long distances, electric vehicles need a string of high-speed, reliable charging stations. If even one gap in charging options exists, it can lead to a dramatically more difficult or even impossible trip. 

Tesmanian shared that Tesla has made significant strides in its Supercharger network. 

In China, Tesla now has a Supercharger route allowing customers to travel 3,100 miles. This route includes 27 Supercharging stations linking the East and West of China. 

Tesla shared a promotional video showing the range of terrains Tesla owners can now explore with this new Supercharger route. The longest distance between these chargers is approximately 186 miles, an easy feat for even Tesla's lowest range vehicles.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

electric vehicles EVs supercharger

