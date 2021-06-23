Red Robin Partners With Ziosk To Upgrade All Field Tablets
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB) has signed a new multi-year contract with table ordering tablet maker Ziosk.
- The agreement provides an upgrade of all the tablets in the field to the most current hardware featuring EMV and Near-Field Communication (NFC) contactless payment on demand by the beginning of Q3 2021.
- Ziosk completed the initial rollout of tablets with Red Robin in 2015, and 112 million credit card transactions have run since then.
- “While the last year has been an extremely challenging environment for restaurants in general; we believe that Red Robin’s commitment to invest in technology as part of their transformation strategy will set them up for growth and success in the months and years to come,” said Jack Baum, Chief Executive Officer, Ziosk.
- Price action: RRGB shares closed lower by 0.81% at $32.03 on Wednesday.
