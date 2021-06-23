 Skip to main content

John McAfee Found Dead After Spanish Court Subjects Him To US Repatriation For Alleged Tax Evasion
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
John McAfee Found Dead After Spanish Court Subjects Him To US Repatriation For Alleged Tax Evasion
  • McAfee Corp’s (NASDAQ: MCFE) 75-year-old founder, John McAfee, faced U.S. deportation on tax evasion charges, the Spanish High Court ruled, Bloomberg reported.
  • Reportedly he was found dead from suicide in the Spanish prison cell.
  • McAfee had been in jail in Spain since Oct. 6 for alleged tax evasion and failure to disclose income charges at Barcelona airport.
  • McAfee faced charges of concealing significant assets on his tax returns for several years, including real estate and a yacht.
  • The defense had argued that the extradition request was politically motivated.
  • McAfee owed over $4.2 million in taxes for 2014 - 2018, as per U.S. documents.
  • In March, the U.S. SEC alleged McAfee was concealing cryptocurrency income of over $23 million.
  • Price action: MCFE shares traded lower by 0.28% at $28.35 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal Tech Media

