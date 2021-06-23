 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

VIAVI Rolls Out Single Device Airborne System Testing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:
VIAVI Rolls Out Single Device Airborne System Testing
  • Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAVlaunched the VIAVI AVX-10K Flight Line Test Set for comprehensive performance verification testing of critical airborne systems from a simple-to-use device.
  • The AVX-10K helps avionics technicians maximize productivity and efficiency across fixed-base operators (FBOs), avionics, airframes manufacturing, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO).
  • The AVX-10K can serve maintenance needs in the cockpit and the aircraft with test abilities ranging from a quick system auto-test to in-depth troubleshooting.
  • The AVX-10K offers an intuitive user interface to help technicians work more efficiently by streamlining setup, testing, and reporting.
  • Additionally, VIAVI Solutions Mobile Tech App helps to operate the device on a smartphone remotely.
  • The cloud-based StrataSync system also provides a central location for securely storing, viewing, and sharing test data.
  • Price action: VIAV shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $17.44 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Proposes To Acquire EXFO At $7.5/Share
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com