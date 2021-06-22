 Skip to main content

Voya Finl: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Looking at Q1, Voya Finl (NYSE:VOYA) earned $1.09 billion, a 100.0% increase from the preceding quarter. Voya Finl's sales decreased to $189.00 million, a 91.5% change since Q4. In Q4, Voya Finl brought in $2.22 billion in sales but only earned $546.00 million.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Voya Finl's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Voya Finl posted an ROCE of 0.12%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Voya Finl is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Voya Finl's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Voya Finl reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.03/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $1.19/share.

 

