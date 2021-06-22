 Skip to main content

How Does American Woodmark's Debt Look?

June 22, 2021
Over the past three months, shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) moved lower by nan%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt American Woodmark has.

American Woodmark's Debt

Based on American Woodmark's financial statement as of February 25, 2021, long-term debt is at $516.56 million and current debt is at $2.04 million, amounting to $518.60 million in total debt. Adjusted for $91.79 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $426.81 million.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering American Woodmark's $1.66 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.31. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Importance Of Debt

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios?

 

