Nio's ET7 Sedan Snags Red Dot Product Design Award

Nio, Inc.'s (NYSE: NIO) first-ever EV sedan, the ET7, unveiled in January, has won international recognition for its design.

What Happened: Nio's ET7 has received the "2021 Red Dot Product Design Award" from Red Dot GmbH, a German organization, which awards prizes internationally for product design, brands and communication design, and design concept, the Chinese EV maker said in a statement.

"The design and appearance of the NIO ET7 is minimalist progressive, reduced to the bare essentials, integrating all the technologies that will make EVs ready for the future," the jury said, according to Nio.

Why It's Important: Nio, which caters to the premium segment of the market, is focused on product innovation and services in a bid to differentiate itself in the crowded EV field.

The company noted that this it the fourth Red Dot award it has received, following two honors in charging infrastructure for Nio Power Home and Nio Power Swap and a third for its digital assistant NOMI.

The ET7 is expected to be commercially launched in the first quarter of 2022. Nio also expects to sell the ET7 in Norway after initially introducing the ES8 model in that country.

The Nio ET7. Photo courtesy of Nio.