 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio's ET7 Sedan Snags Red Dot Product Design Award
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 3:39pm   Comments
Share:
Nio's ET7 Sedan Snags Red Dot Product Design Award

Nio, Inc.'s (NYSE: NIO) first-ever EV sedan, the ET7,  unveiled in January, has won international recognition for its design.

What Happened: Nio's ET7 has received the "2021 Red Dot Product Design Award" from Red Dot GmbH, a German organization, which awards prizes internationally for product design, brands and communication design, and design concept, the Chinese EV maker said in a statement.

"The design and appearance of the NIO ET7 is minimalist progressive, reduced to the bare essentials, integrating all the technologies that will make EVs ready for the future," the jury said, according to Nio.  

Related Link: Tesla, Nio Shares Diverge: What Does It Signal For The EV Companies?

Why It's Important: Nio, which caters to the premium segment of the market, is focused on product innovation and services in a bid to differentiate itself in the crowded EV field.

The company noted that this it the fourth Red Dot award it has received, following two honors in charging infrastructure for Nio Power Home and Nio Power Swap and a third for its digital assistant NOMI.

The ET7 is expected to be commercially launched in the first quarter of 2022. Nio also expects to sell the ET7 in Norway after initially introducing the ES8 model in that country.

Related Link: Tesla Vs. Nio Vs. XPeng Vs. Li Auto: How EV Regulatory Credits In China Stack Up

The Nio ET7. Photo courtesy of Nio.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Nio Opens Its 25th 'Nio House' Experience Center In Jiaxing City
Tesla Supplier CATL Denies Forcing Employees To Buy 'Defective' EVs Of Elon Musk Company
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Why Tesla, Nio And Palantir Are Moving Today
Unusual Options Activity Insight: NIO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Global

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com