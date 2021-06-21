 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Akoustis Technologies Marks Foundry Agreement Debut With 5G Mobile RF Front-End Customer
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 10:07am   Comments
Share:
Akoustis Technologies Marks Foundry Agreement Debut With 5G Mobile RF Front-End Customer
  • Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTSinked a foundry agreement with a mobile RF front-end customer to produce XBAW® filters for 5G mobile handsets and other wireless devices.
  • Akoustis will use its patented and proprietary XBAW® process at its Canandaigua, NY fab.
  • Akoustis plans to ship additional samples in the second half of CY 2021 that utilize its new wafer chip-scale packaging.
  • The customer is estimated to ramp volume production by the second half of CY 2022.
  • Akoustis plans to increase the annual production capacity at its New York fab by the end of CY 2021 to 500 million filters per year to tap the expected ramps in both 5G mobile and WiFi 6E in CY 2022.
  • Price action: AKTS shares are up by 3.55% at $10.80 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKTS)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com