Deutsche Bank, Fiserv Collaborate For Germany's Payment Acceptance And Banking Solutions
- Germany’s Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) and Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) inked a joint venture to form a complete payment acceptance and banking solutions provider in Frankfurt am Main.
- The collaboration will equip SME clients to sell their products and services across a full range of digital and in-person channels using modern payment acceptance solutions.
- They aim to bring multiple payment solutions together to save merchants from forging numerous contracts with various payment providers.
- The partnership will also offer services to non-Deutsche Bank clients and is estimated to employ a low triple-digit workforce.
- Price action: FISV shares traded higher by 1.54% at $109.22 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.