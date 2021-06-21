 Skip to main content

Deutsche Bank, Fiserv Collaborate For Germany's Payment Acceptance And Banking Solutions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 10:10am   Comments
  • Germany’s Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) and Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISVinked a joint venture to form a complete payment acceptance and banking solutions provider in Frankfurt am Main.
  • The collaboration will equip SME clients to sell their products and services across a full range of digital and in-person channels using modern payment acceptance solutions.
  • They aim to bring multiple payment solutions together to save merchants from forging numerous contracts with various payment providers.
  • The partnership will also offer services to non-Deutsche Bank clients and is estimated to employ a low triple-digit workforce.
  • Price action: FISV shares traded higher by 1.54% at $109.22 on the last check Monday.

