 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:

In Q1, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) posted sales of $379.00 thousand. Earnings were up 36.77%, but Syndax Pharmaceuticals still reported an overall loss of $27.16 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals collected $380.00 thousand in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $19.86 million loss.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Syndax Pharmaceuticals's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted an ROCE of -0.12%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Syndax Pharmaceuticals, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.54/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.65/share.

 

Related Articles (SNDX)

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 25, 2021
Syndax Pharma Updates On Interim Phase 1 Data From SNDX-5613 Leukemia Trial
Recap: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com