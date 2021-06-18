 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ClearPoint Neuro: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Share:

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) reported Q1 sales of $4.03 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $2.18 million, resulting in a 3.72% decrease from last quarter. In Q4, ClearPoint Neuro brought in $3.72 million in sales but lost $2.27 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in ClearPoint Neuro's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, ClearPoint Neuro posted an ROCE of -0.05%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In ClearPoint Neuro's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

ClearPoint Neuro reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.13/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.14/share.

 

Related Articles (CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro Insights: Return On Capital Employed
MedTech Round Up: Update On Lucira Health, Second Sight Medical ClearPoint Neuro, Medtronic, Sientra
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
ClearPoint Neuro: Q1 Earnings Insights
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com