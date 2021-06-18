 Skip to main content

Luokung Technology's eMapgo Subsidiary Bags Changjiu Expressway's Smart Highway Demonstration Project
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 9:13am   Comments
Luokung Technology's eMapgo Subsidiary Bags Changjiu Expressway's Smart Highway Demonstration Project
  • Spatial-Temporal intelligent big data services company Luokung Technology Corp’s (NASDAQ: LKCO) subsidiary eMapgo Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (EMG), a provider of navigation and electronic map services in China, struck a deal for a new generation traffic control network and innovative highway demonstration project for the Changjiu Expressway in the Jiangxi Province of China.
  • The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
  • EMG will develop and implement a 3D real-life highway digital management system for the mart highway demonstration project for the Changjiu Expressway.
  • A digital management system will offer real-time road information and intelligent operation management to support lane navigation, autonomous driving, road coordination, and vehicle-road collaboration (V2X) while increasing safety and decreasing congestion.
  • Price action: LKCO shares traded higher by 3.61% at $2.01 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

