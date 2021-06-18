Luokung Technology's eMapgo Subsidiary Bags Changjiu Expressway's Smart Highway Demonstration Project
- Spatial-Temporal intelligent big data services company Luokung Technology Corp’s (NASDAQ: LKCO) subsidiary eMapgo Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (EMG), a provider of navigation and electronic map services in China, struck a deal for a new generation traffic control network and innovative highway demonstration project for the Changjiu Expressway in the Jiangxi Province of China.
- The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
- EMG will develop and implement a 3D real-life highway digital management system for the mart highway demonstration project for the Changjiu Expressway.
- A digital management system will offer real-time road information and intelligent operation management to support lane navigation, autonomous driving, road coordination, and vehicle-road collaboration (V2X) while increasing safety and decreasing congestion.
- Price action: LKCO shares traded higher by 3.61% at $2.01 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
