MDC Partners With This Is Flow To Expand Global Footprint
- Advertising and marketing company MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ: MDCA) has announced a partnership with This is Flow, an Australia-based media agency.
- The partnership will unlock the team's deep media expertise and capabilities in Australia and surrounding areas while giving This is Flow access to MDC Partners' and The Stagwell Group's media planning technologies and tools.
- "In collaboration with the team at Flow, we're excited to build upon our existing footprint in Australia represented by world-class agencies such as 72andSunny, Allison+Partners, Hecho Studios, and ForwardPMX," said Mark Penn, Chief Executive Officer, MDC.
- With the addition of This is Flow in Australia, to date, MDC has established a presence in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Latin America, India, and Russia.
- Price action: MDCA shares are trading lower by 2.68% at $5.08 on the last check Thursday.
