Why AMD's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher after the company, and Google Cloud, announced T2D, the first instance in the new family of Tau Virtual Machines powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors.

"By collaborating with AMD, Google Cloud customers can now leverage amazing performance for scale-out applications, with great price-performance, all without compromising x86 compatibility," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

"We designed 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors to meet the growing demand from cloud and enterprise customers for high-performance, cost-effective solutions with optimal TCO," said AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su.

Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries.

AMD's stock was trading about 4% higher at $83.35 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.23 and a 52-week low of $48.42 .