Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 9:45am   Comments
Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

  1. Frontline (NYSE:FRO) - P/E: 6.29
  2. Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) - P/E: 9.94
  3. Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) - P/E: 7.28
  4. GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) - P/E: 3.34
  5. PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) - P/E: 6.56

This quarter, Frontline experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.1 in Q4 and is now 0.04. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 15.82%, which has increased by 14.5% from 1.32% last quarter.

Oasis Midstream Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.61 in Q4 to 0.72 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.5%, which has decreased by 2.69% from 13.19% last quarter.

Teekay LNG Partners has been featured as a value stock. Teekay LNG Partners's Q1 EPS sits at 0.61, which has not changed since last quarter (Q4). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.85%, which has increased by 0.42% from last quarter's yield of 7.43%.

This quarter, GasLog Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.38 in Q4 and is now 0.5. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.38%, which has increased by 0.16% from 1.22% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, PBF Logistics reported earnings per share at 0.61, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.5. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.19%, which has decreased by 2.73% from 10.92% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

