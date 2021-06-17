Why Ford's Stock Is Moving Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company issued strong second-quarter guidance ahead of its fireside chat Thursday at the Deutsche Bank Auto Conference.

Here are some key takeaways:

Ford sees adjusted EBIT as being significantly better year-over-year.

Ford highlighted strong customer reservations for four new vehicles: a full-size Bronco SUV, a battery-electric F-150 Lightning pickup, a Maverick compact truck and all-electric E-Transit commercial van.

Ford said improvement in autos is being driven by lower-than-anticipated costs and favorable market factors. Higher vehicle auction values are benefiting Ford Credit, the company said.

Ford sees second-quarter net income as being substantially lower year-over-year as a result of $3.5-billion investment in Argo AI.

Ford reported 36,000 customer reservations for the all-new Maverick compact pickup and 20,000 for the all-electric E-Transit commercial van.

F Price Action: Ford shares were up 2.8% at $15.44 at last check premarket Thursday.

The stock has a 52-week high of $16.45 and a 52-week low of $5.74.

Photo courtesy of Ford.