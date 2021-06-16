 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 9:51am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q1, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) earned $71.22 million, a 15.92% increase from the preceding quarter. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's sales decreased to $452.49 million, a 12.27% change since Q4. In Q4, Ollie's Bargain Outlet earned $84.71 million, and total sales reached $515.76 million.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Ollie's Bargain Outlet posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Ollie's Bargain Outlet is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Ollie's Bargain Outlet, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Ollie's Bargain Outlet reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.8/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.63/share.

 

Related Articles (OLLI)

44 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Is Trading Higher Today
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com