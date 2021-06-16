Petition Drive Encourages Jeff Bezos To Buy And Eat The Mona Lisa

Jeff Bezos can start and run a multibillion-dollar business empire and fly to the edge of outer space, but can he single-handedly eat Leonardo da Vinci’s most famous painting? A growing number of online smart-alecks are insisting that he should.

But Is It Keto Friendly? For reasons that only a clinical psychologist could possibly explain, a petition drive has emerged on Change.org under the heading “We want Jeff Bezos to buy and eat the Mona Lisa.” According to the petition’s backers, the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder is the only person who has the money to acquire the iconic painting – and, it seems, the teeth to devour it.

“Nobody has eaten the Mona Lisa and we feel Jeff Bezos needs to take a stand and make this happen,” said the petition’s preamble.

The petition went online on June 11 and set a goal of 7,500 signatures; as of 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning, it passed the 7,000-signature mark.

The Bezos Bite: Bezos has not publicly acknowledged the petition, nor has the Louvre Museum in Paris, which owns the “Mona Lisa” and has never previously offered it for sale as a take-out dinner.

Reaction on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) to the petition drive has been both supportive and contemplative. CNBC technology editor Steve Kovach tartly observed, “Bezos' silence on this matter is deafening.”

The lifestyle publisher BroBible tweeted, “If Bezos was cool he'd 100% do this.”

Cybersecurity executive and writer Kate Fazzini feigned disappointment over this campaign, tweeting, “Here I was hoping we were just going to blow up the moon.”

And Twitter cut-up Paul Feudo saw the union of Wall Street and Hollywood in Bezos’ proposed meal, tweeting, “What is late stage capitalism if not performative?”

(Photo courtesy of the Louvre Museum.)