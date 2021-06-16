 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mallinckrodt Wins FDA Approval For Its Regenerative Skin Burn Graft

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 9:21am   Comments
Share:
Mallinckrodt Wins FDA Approval For Its Regenerative Skin Burn Graft
  • Following four months of regulatory delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA has finally approved Mallinckrodt Plc's (OTC: MNKKQ) regenerative tissue graft for the treatment of second-degree burns.
  • The StrataGraft patch is made from two kinds of human skin cells grown together to provide a layered scaffold that gives the patient's skin a place to grow as the body heals from the injury, also referred to as a deep partial-thickness burn.
  • The goal of the treatment is to help reduce the amount of the patient's own healthy skin needed for a surgical graft.
  • At the time, the company said it was moving forward with studies of StrataGraft under an expanded access program.
  • This project was funded in part with $86 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop StrataGraft.
  • Price Action: MNKKQ closed at $0.34 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MNKKQ)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, FDA Nod For Mallinckrodt, Molecular Partners IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com