Cellcard Cambodia Uses Evolving Systems' Platform To Upgrade Loyalty Program
- Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ: EVOL) announced that Cellcard Cambodia has upgraded to the new Evolution platform to boost its loyalty program, Cellcard Club, for more personalized and relevant offers to subscribers through various digital media in real-time.
- The upgrade will help Cellcard launch new features like journey-based campaigns, highly personalized and relevant Next Best Offer recommendations using machine learning, omnichannel experience, utilization of loyalty points, and a new premium paid Loyalty Club subscription.
- Price action: EVOL shares traded lower by 0.16% at $2.21 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.