 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Qumu Rolls Out 360° Video On Demand To Tap Remote Activity Trend
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 10:52am   Comments
Share:
Qumu Rolls Out 360° Video On Demand To Tap Remote Activity Trend
  • Cloud-based enterprise video technology provider Qumu Corp (NASDAQ: QUMUhas introduced 360° video on demand (VOD) to the Qumu Video Engagement Platform.
  • The platform enabled the creation, management, and delivery of live and on-demand video. It offered the users the tools for richer video content using the 360-degree VOD capability.
  • The initiative aimed to capitalize on the work from wherever, whenever trend.
  • The 360-degree video can significantly reduce the need for in-person inspections, meetings, and product launches while enhancing the viewer experience.
  • Price action: QUMU shares traded higher by 2.73% at $3.49 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QUMU)

64 Biggest Movers From Friday
46 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2021
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com