Borqs Technologies Secures Enterprise Handheld Android Computer Purchase Orders Worth $10M From Fortune 500 Company
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 9:29am   Comments
  • Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) has bagged purchase orders from a U.S. Fortune 500 Company to supply multiple enterprise Android-based handheld computers to the U.S., E.U., and Asian markets.
  • Borqs develops rugged handheld computers with critical technologies for the U.S. market. The products include the latest radio bands, integrated scanners.
  • The devices increase productivity in retail, healthcare, point of sales (POS), pickup and delivery, field service applications, and eventually distributed to the E.U. and Asian markets.
  •  The estimated revenues from these purchase orders are worth $10 million within a year.
  • Borqs expects the mobile handheld market to grow steadily following the retail market recovery from the pandemic.
  • Price action: BRQS shares traded higher by 5.47% at $0.99 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

