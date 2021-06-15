 Skip to main content

Very Good Food Company Signs Distribution Deal With KeHE

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 8:02am   Comments
  • Plant-based food technology company Very Good Food Company Inc (OTC: VRYYFannounced a wholesale distribution agreement with KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE).
  • KeHE is an Illinois-based wholesale organic food distributor catering to locations across North America.
  •  KeHE is a distribution partner to major grocers, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Thrive Market, and Associated Food Stores.
  • “The partnership with KeHE will help further expand VERY GOOD’s retail presence across the U.S. as consumers increasingly rethink their food choices and integrate plant-based food options into their diet,” said Mitchell Scott, Chief Executive Officer, Very Good Food.
  • Very Good currently offers 19+ plant-based products under its brands, The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co., through more than 1,356 retail distribution points.
  • Price action: VRYYF shares traded at $3.55 on last close Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap

