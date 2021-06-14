 Skip to main content

Return On Capital Employed Overview: LiveRamp Holdings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 10:15am
In Q4, LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) posted sales of $119.17 million. Earnings were up 228.93%, but LiveRamp Holdings still reported an overall loss of $51.91 million. LiveRamp Holdings collected $119.75 million in revenue during Q3, but reported earnings showed a $15.78 million loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, LiveRamp Holdings posted an ROCE of -0.05%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows LiveRamp Holdings is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For LiveRamp Holdings, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

LiveRamp Holdings reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.04/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.02/share.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

