STMicroelectronics, Politecnico di Milano University Collaborate Over Advanced Sensor Research Center
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) and Politecnico di Milano scientific-technological university forged a five-year collaboration agreement to establish a joint research center on advanced materials for sensors (STEAM).
- The joint research center will conceive, design, and develop MEMS technology to create new MEMS products.
- The agreement will also drive ST's research and development roadmap in advanced sensors, MEMS, and analog, including advanced MEMS, motion control, power electronics, and galvanic isolation.
- The agreement includes an infrastructure upgrade for the Politecnico di Milano, starting with constructing a 200mm pilot line apart from the current 150mm line of the PoliFab clean room.
- Price action: STM shares are trading higher by 0.05% at $38.22 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
