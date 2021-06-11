Omnicom Sells ICON International Media Company For Undisclosed Sum
- Omnicom Group Inc’s (NYSE: OMC) Omnicom Media Group subsidiary announced the sale of the specialty media company, ICON International, to ICON’s management team.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The sale of ICON is part of Omnicom’s continuing realignment of its portfolio of businesses.
- The sale will not have a material impact on Omnicom’s ongoing operating income for 2021.
- Price action: OMC shares traded higher by 0.65% at $83.49 on the last check Friday.
