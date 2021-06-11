 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into SG Blocks's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 10:07am   Comments
Share:

During Q1, SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) brought in sales totaling $9.19 million. However, earnings decreased 20.84%, resulting in a loss of $1.16 million. SG Blocks collected $7.40 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $1.47 million loss.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in SG Blocks's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, SG Blocks posted an ROCE of -0.06%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows SG Blocks is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For SG Blocks, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

SG Blocks reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.23/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.05/share.

 

Related Articles (SGBX)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com