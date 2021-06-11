 Skip to main content

Deckers Outdoor: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 9:51am   Comments
Looking at Q4, Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) earned $54.65 million, a 83.37% increase from the preceding quarter. Deckers Outdoor's sales decreased to $561.19 million, a 47.94% change since Q3. In Q3, Deckers Outdoor earned $328.65 million and total sales reached $1.08 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Deckers Outdoor posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Deckers Outdoor's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Deckers Outdoor reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.18/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.64/share.

 

