Hackers Steal Electronic Arts Data Including Game Source Codes, Proprietary Data: Reuters
- Hackers broke into Battlefield, FIFA, and The Sims publisher Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) and stole game source codes and related internal tools, Reuters reports based on Vice’s Motherboard.
- Hackers claim 780GB of data, including source code for FIFA 21, code for its matchmaking server, source code and tools for the Frostbite engine, proprietary EA frameworks, software development kits (SDKs), and bundles of code.
- Electronic Arts confirmed the data breach to Motherboard.
- Hackers are reportedly trying to sell the stolen data.
- Price action: EA shares traded lower by 0.39% at $145.25 on the last check Thursday.
