Life's A Beach: Barbie Loves Ocean Doll Line Made With Recycled Ocean-Bound Plastic

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has debuted Barbie Loves the Ocean, its first fashion doll line made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.

What Happened: The new line consists of three dolls whose bodies are made from 90% recycled ocean-bound plastic parts that were sourced from within 31 miles of waterways in areas lacking formal waste collection systems. The dolls’ heads, shoes and beach accessories were not part of the recycled materials.

The El Segundo, California-based Mattel said the new line fits into its mission of achieving 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

“This Barbie launch is another addition to Mattel’s growing portfolio of purpose-driven brands that inspire environmental consciousness with our consumer as a key focus,” said Richard Dickson, president and chief operating officer.

What Else: In addition to Barbie Loves the Ocean, Mattel released “Barbie Shares How We Can All Protect the Planet” in its YouTube vlogger series and has teamed with the creative agency BBH LA on a campaign to educate children on sustainability issues.

Furthermore, Mattel has partnered with the environmental nonprofit 4ocean on a limited-edition Barbie bracelet made with post-consumer recycled materials and hand-assembled by Balinese artisans in Indonesia.

According to the company, 4ocean will pull one pound of trash from oceans, rivers and coastlines for every bracelet sold and will contribute educational materials on ecological subjects.

(Photo courtesy of Mattel.)