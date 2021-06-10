Why Aethlon Medical's Stock Is Plunging Today

After surging 400% yesterday, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares are trading lower after the company announced a 1.38-million share registered direct offering priced at $9 per share.

The gross proceeds to Aethlon, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $12.425 million.

Aethlon Medical Inc is a medical technology company. It is focused on addressing unmet needs in health and biodefense.

Aethlon Medical's stock was trading 29.4% lower at $7.62 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.49 and a 52-week low of $1.22.