 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

L Brands Insights: Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q1, L Brands (NYSE:LB) earned $572.00 million, a 55.07% increase from the preceding quarter. L Brands's sales decreased to $3.02 billion, a 37.24% change since Q4. In Q4, L Brands earned $1.27 billion, and total sales reached $4.82 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, L Brands posted an ROCE of -1.07%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows L Brands is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In L Brands's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

L Brands reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.25/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.98/share.

 

Related Articles (LB)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Why Buy Options On Wednesdays?
A Look Into L Brands Price Over Earnings
How Does L Brands Debt Look?
Recap: L Brands Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For June 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com