Bruce Springsteen To Reopen Broadway With Revival Of One-Man Show

Bruce Springsteen is single-handedly reanimating New York City’s theater scene with a return engagement of his one-man “Springsteen on Broadway” production.

The Boss Is Back: Springsteen caught many people happily off-guard with a Monday announcement of the revival of his musically autobiographical show, which racked up 236 performances between October 2017 and June 2018. "The Boss" received a special Tony Award for the production, which was streamed on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) in December 2018.

Springsteen used his Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) page to announce, “'Springsteen On Broadway' will return this summer for a limited run of performances at @Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre. Shows begin June 26 with additional performances through September 4."

Separately, the show’s organizers stated that audience members will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering the theater.

Prior to Springsteen’s announcement, the first Broadway production in a post-pandemic New York City was going to be “Hadestown,” the 2019 Tony winner for Best Musical, which is slated to open on Sept. 2.

Sounds Of Praise And Snark: For Springsteen’s fans, the news of his return to Broadway set off a flurry of excitement.

“I was very fortunate to see the show in its initial run,” tweeted filmmaker Doug Dalton. “If you are a fan, I cannot stress enough how wonderful this show is. See it if you can.”

Writer and podcaster Molly Ness, who calls herself a “shameless fan of Bruce Springsteen” in her Twitter profile, tweeted, “Best news ever...the love of my life @springsteen is returning this summer to #broadway #savemeaseat #fangirl #ilovetheboss.”

But not everyone was ecstatic over the news. Maddie McClouskey, a singer/writer and host of Theatre Games on the Pop Culture Co-op platform, tweeted, “Broadway is returning...On Pride Weekend...With Bruce Springsteen leading the return...At least the straight tourists will have somewhere to go that is not the Village for a little bit.”

And entertainer/podcaster Robbie Rozelle gave the ultimate back-handed compliment, tweeting, “Very excited that Bruce Springsteen can monologue over one chord again on Broadway.”

(Photo courtesy of Netflix.)