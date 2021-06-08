 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Thor Industries

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 10:43am   Comments
Share:

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q3, Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) earned $242.97 million, a 35.37% increase from the preceding quarter. Thor Industries also posted a total of $3.46 billion in sales, a 26.81% increase since Q2. In Q2, Thor Industries earned $179.49 million, and total sales reached $2.73 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Thor Industries posted an ROCE of 0.09%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Thor Industries's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

Thor Industries reported Q3 earnings per share at $3.29/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.28/share.

 

Related Articles (THO)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Thor Industries Beats Q3 Estimates
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed, Crude Oil Down
5 Stocks To Watch For June 8, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For June 8, 2021
Preview: Thor Industries's Earnings
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com