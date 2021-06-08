 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Tuesday's morning session saw 3 companies set new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

  • Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZON) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX).
  • Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 3.01% to reach its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday are as follows:

  • Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZON) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.71 and moving down 0.7%.
  • FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.
  • Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares hit a yearly low of $10.11. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

 

Related Articles (FF + HZON)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 500 Points; Rekor Systems Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com