Every Wrestler WWE Has Released Coming Out Of Its Most Profitable Year Ever

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) on June 2 announced yet another round of employee layoffs. The layoffs appear to be part of broad cost-cutting measures by the company, which has led some investors on social media to speculate WWE could be preparing for a potential buyout.

Buyout Unlikely: Wrestlenomics author Brandon Thurston has downplayed a potential WWE sale, citing multiple sources within the company.

Whatever the reason, WWE is aggressively cutting payroll in 2021 despite reporting record revenues and profits in 2020. In February, WWE also announced a freeze on promotions, pay raises and bonuses for employees.

The freeze came less than a month after WWE signed a new deal with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to stream its WWE Network exclusively on Peacock. The Peacock deal is reportedly valued at more than $1 billion over five years.

2021 Roster Layoffs: While investors speculate on the reasoning for the payroll cuts, the list of layoffs continues to grow. Here’s a comprehensive list of all of WWE’s releases so far in 2021 after its record year in 2020:

Released Performers:

Braun Strowman

Aleister Black

Ruby Riott

Lana

Santana Garret

Buddy Murphy

Velveteen Dream

Jessamyn Duke

Vanessa Borne

Skyler Story (Brandi Lauren)

Ezra Judge

Kavita Devi (Kavita Dalal)

Alexander Wolfe (Axel Tischer)

Samoa Joe

Billie Kay

Peyton Royce

Mickie James

Chelsea Green

Tucker

Kalisto

Bo Dallas

Mojo Rawley

Wesley Blake

Steve Culter

Lars Sullivan

Other Notable 2021 Releases:

Tom Phillips – WWE RAW Commentator

Adnan Virk – WWE RAW Commentator

Susan Levison – Senior Vice President & Head of WWE Studios

Dan Humphreys – International Vice President of Communications

Jay Rosenstock – Executive Vice President of International

Brian Pellegatto – Senior Vice President of Production

Makham Nolan – Vice President of Media Operations

James Wortman – Digital Media

Jaylar Donlan – Executive Vice President of WWE’s Advanced Media Group

Jake Clemons – NXT Referee

Drake Younger/Drake Wuertz – NXT Referee

Mark Carrano – Senior Director of Talent Relations

Nicole Zeoli – Director of Talent Relations

Mead Rust – Vice President of Communications

Joe Villa – Manager of Publicity and Corporate Communications

Benzinga’s Take:

It does seem odd that WWE is cutting its payroll so aggressively given the positive momentum in the business as of late. WWE investors will continue to monitor the situation for additional layoffs and to see what, if anything, WWE is prepping for in the near future by scaling down its talent roster.

