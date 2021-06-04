Orange Chief Initiates Internal Probe in Latest Network Outage
- French telecom company Orange SA (NYSE: ORAN) Chair and CEO Stephane Richard initiated an internal investigation into this week’s network outage, which barred emergency phone calls in France, Reuters reports.
- The report’s conclusion is estimated to arrive within a week. Orange reiterated it had resumed the network’s operations.
- Health minister Olivier Veran was yet to establish any link between the outage and three to four deaths recorded during the period.
- The French government and state bank Bpifrance together hold around 23% of Orange’s share capital, making the French state Orange’s biggest individual shareholder.
- The disruption to French emergency phone services begun on Wednesday afternoon before being entirely fixed by Thursday.
- Richard did not ascribe the outage to any attack, malicious act, human error, or maintenance issue.
- Price action: ORAN shares traded lower by 0.16% at $12.85 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.