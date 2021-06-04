 Skip to main content

Orange Chief Initiates Internal Probe in Latest Network Outage
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
Orange Chief Initiates Internal Probe in Latest Network Outage
  • French telecom company Orange SA (NYSE: ORAN) Chair and CEO Stephane Richard initiated an internal investigation into this week’s network outage, which barred emergency phone calls in France, Reuters reports.
  • The report’s conclusion is estimated to arrive within a week. Orange reiterated it had resumed the network’s operations.
  • Health minister Olivier Veran was yet to establish any link between the outage and three to four deaths recorded during the period.
  • The French government and state bank Bpifrance together hold around 23% of Orange’s share capital, making the French state Orange’s biggest individual shareholder.
  • The disruption to French emergency phone services begun on Wednesday afternoon before being entirely fixed by Thursday.
  • Richard did not ascribe the outage to any attack, malicious act, human error, or maintenance issue.
  • Price action: ORAN shares traded lower by 0.16% at $12.85 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

