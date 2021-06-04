 Skip to main content

Guardant Health: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 10:50am   Comments
In Q1, Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) posted sales of $78.67 million. Earnings were up 18.31%, but Guardant Health still reported an overall loss of $107.86 million. Guardant Health collected $78.32 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $91.17 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Guardant Health's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Guardant Health posted an ROCE of -0.12%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Guardant Health is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Guardant Health's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Guardant Health reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.49/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.89/share.

 

