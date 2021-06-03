 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Eversource Energy

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 11:14am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q1, Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) earned $585.57 million, a 28.77% increase from the preceding quarter. Eversource Energy also posted a total of $2.83 billion in sales, a 26.5% increase since Q4. Eversource Energy earned $454.73 million, and sales totaled $2.23 billion in Q4.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Eversource Energy posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Eversource Energy's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Eversource Energy reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.06/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $1.09/share.

 

Related Articles (ES)

Where Eversource Energy Stands With Analysts
Strong Deere Earnings, Buy-The-Dip Optimism Leading Late-Week Market Comeback
Recap: Eversource Energy Q1 Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 30, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com